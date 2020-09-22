Breaking News
Those condemning water bill are ill-informed – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed

The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Tuesday, described those criticizing the bill as ill-informed citizens.

He said that those condemning the bill have not read it or do not understand the bills provisions.

Disclosing this at a press conference in Abuja, Lai Mohammed said: “Also, we cannot rule out deliberate mischief by some of those who have been portraying the Bill as a new source of conflict.

“We are therefore using this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to avail themselves of the provisions of the Bill to avoid being misled by those who have chosen to politicise it.

“We also want to state that the Bill is for the good of the nation, and has no hidden agenda whatsoever.

“Finally, when passed into law, the National Water Resources Bill 2020 will provide for the enhancement of the Nigeria Water Sector, in line with global best practices.”

