The church believes in Nigeria’s anti-graft war – Bishop Kukah

By Soni Daniel

Despite the challenges posed by corruption, the church in Nigeria believes strongly that a well-coordinated anti-graft war can stem the tide of graft in the country, the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Mathew Hassan Kukah said on Thursday.

Kukah also said that the Catholic Church would continue to support the efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission aimed at ridding the country of corruption, economic and financial crimes.

Bishop Kukah stated his position while playing host to the Sokoto Zonal Head of the EFCC, Bawa Usman Kaltungo, who paid him a courtesy visit. The bishop revealed that Catholic Church masses, which incorporate prayers against bribery and corruption are being said on a daily basis.

While praying for Kaltungo’s success in the onerous task ahead of him, Kuka reminded him that “To whom much is given, much more is expected.” Kaltungo solicited the support, counsel, and prayers of the clergy if the country was to win the war against the scourge of corruption, economic and financial crimes.

In a similar visit to the Comptroller, Sokoto Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, B. U Gimba, Kaltungo sought for enhanced collaboration and intelligence sharing between the EFCC and Customs in the state, noting that “exchange of intelligence between agencies helps in breaking barriers and better service delivery”.

While noting that synergy between agencies of government is essential for service delivery, Comptroller Gimba assured the EFCC of his Command’s cooperation and collaboration with the Commission.

Vanguard

