Teenage boy attempts suicide after torture by man for breaking his iPhone

A 16-year-old boy tried to kill himself by jumping from the terrace of a building in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area after he was humiliated by a man for damaging his iPhone.

The man, identified as Honey has been arrested, police said on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Chirag Delhi, had accidentally damaged the iPhone of a man named Honey (30) following which he was asked by him to give a compensation of Rs 62,000 and tortured after being confined to a room, police said.

The boy, who received multiple injuries, was first taken to Madan Mohan Malviya hospital but later referred to the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. His condition is slated to be stable, they said. The police received information about the incident on Thursday, News18.com reported.

“The victim said on Wednesday around 7 pm, he along with a friend were going to his father’s shop on his cycle at Chirag Delhi.

“He suddenly lost balance and his cycle collided with Honey, following which Honey’s I-phone fell and was damaged,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Honey told the victim to pay for the damage.

When the boy told his father, he also promised to get the phone repaired. However, on Thursday, Honey asked the boy to pay Rs 62,000 as compensation. Honey also confined the victim to a room and tortured him. The man also asked the victim to work at his home as a servant, the DCP said.

The victim somehow managed to go to his house by telling Honey that he was going to take food. He felt bad about his father’s humiliation and the torture inflicted by Honey on him and jumped off the terrace of the fourth floor of the building where he lives, police said. A case under relevant sections has been registered, police said, adding that Honey has been arrested.

