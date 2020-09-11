Teacher arrested for defiling SSS 3 student in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

A 26 years old teacher Mathew Adebayo, was Friday, arrested for defiling a 15 years old Senior Secondary Student (SSS) 3 student in Sango, Ogun State.

The suspect was a teacher with a private school in Sango area where the victim currently writes her final examination. However, men of the Nigeria Police Force, Sango Division, made the arrest after an official report by the school proprietress.

The suspect was alleged to have been forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of the 15 years old student (name withheld). However, nemesis caught with him when the victim blew the alarm and this was lodged with the Sango Division.

The SS3 student who was writing her final examination, alleged that the suspect has been raping her repeatedly since the resumption of the school in preparation for the WAEC examination.

Also, the proprietress stated further that the said teacher intimidated the victim by telling her that she will not pass the WAEC exams, if she didn’t allow him having sex with her, consequence upon which he has been calling her out of the dormitory in the night and taking her to a classroom where he used to have carnal knowledge of her.

When the victim could no longer bear the sexual assault of the randy teacher, she decided to inform the proprietress.

Upon the report, the DPO Sango Division CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. He has since then made a confessional statement admitting the commission of the crime.

The victim has been taken to hospital for medical attention. The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi has confirmed the arrest.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Vanguard

