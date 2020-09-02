Breaking News
Translate

TB Joshua to Messi: Don’t leave Barcelona with bitterness

On 8:14 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, Temitope Joshua, aka, TB Joshua, Wednesday advised Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, not to leave the club angrily.

Recall that the 33-year-old had submitted a transfer request to the club asking the club to allow him activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer, with his deal currently set to expire at the end of next season.

READ ALSO: Barcelona to pay Liverpool £4.5m for Coutinho’s Champions League win

Reacting, the club maintains the clause expired in June, saying that Messi remains under contract until the end of the 2021 season.

Messi since then has been angry with the club.

Commenting on the issue, TB Joshua via his official Instagram handle said:  “It is not good advice for Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Lionel Messi. History is our boss.”

See his write-up below:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!