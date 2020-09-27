Suspected cultists arrested while mourning dead colleague in Ogun 

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun police command has arrested eight members of a dread cult group, ‘Black Axe’, also known as ‘Aiye’ while mourning one of their members who died recently.

The command spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested on September 24, 2020, in Ogijo, Sagamu local government area of the state.

“The cultists were arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo police station where a 16-yr- old boy, Onome Iduru was rushed to after being shot in the stomach by the cultists who were in procession in honour of their departed colleague”.

“The cultists after shooting the victim dispossessed him of a phone and also went ahead to unleash terror in the community”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Muhammed Suleiman Baba, led his men to the scene where eight members of the violent group were arrested after serious encounter with the policemen”.

They are : Olatunji Opeyemi m’ 26, Ayuba Oduola m’ 25, Sobowale Abiodun m’ 28, Sobowale Sunday m’ 25, Adelowo Olalekan m’ 32, Kareem Lanre m’ 21, Emmanuel Adebisi m’ 21 and Tobiloba Wasiu m’ 20 years .

“A banner designed with the group insignia to announce the death of their member was recovered from them while the injured victim was taken to Oladayo hospital for medical attention”.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

The CP, therefore, warned that any group or individual who engaged in any activity capable of undermining the peace of the state will be dealt with in a very decisive manner.

He appealed to parents to warm their wards not to be part of any unlawful society as the results may be catastrophic.

