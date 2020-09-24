Suarez leaves Barca’s training ground in tears

Kindly Share This Story:

Luis Suarez has been captured leaving Barcelona’s training ground in tears as he closes in on a move to Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguayan said his goodbyes to good friend Lionel Messi and the rest of his team-mates on Wednesday and is expected in the next few hours to be confirmed as the latest star to leave the Nou Camp in a £3.7million deal.

The 33-year-old – who will leave Barcelona as the club’s third-highest goalscorer of all time – was then captured shedding tears as he briefly put his head down while he drove out of and away from the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper facilities.

Since moving to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014, Suarez has netted a remarkable 197 times in 283 appearances and the club are expected to make a farewell gesture to the striker on Thursday.

The Uruguayan will sign for two seasons with Atletico, who have agreed to pay just under £4m for each of the two seasons for which the Uruguayan will sign for.

However – much to the relief of Ronald Koeman who is against the clock to bring in fresh faces – Suarez’s tears appear to signal the end of yet another transfer saga at the Catalan side this summer.

