Stop your lies against Igini, UPU warns Edo APC

By Emma Amaize

URHOBO Progress Union, UPU, umbrella body Urhobo ethnic nationality in Delta State, has called on the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, to caution its members to desist from smearing the reputation of Resident Electoral Commissioner, Cross River State, Mr. Mike Igini.

Chief Joe Omene, president general of a parallel UPU, who gave the warning in a press statement, described Mr Igini as an illustrious Urhobo son and exceptional public officer in the country.

Omene said: “We condemn in its entirety the false allegation against the Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini, by the duo of Col. David Imuse (Rtd.) and John Mayaki, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, that he was perfecting plans with Edo state Governor Godwin Obaski to rig the forthcoming governorship election in the state.”

“Mike Igini, is one of the rare and finest public officer that the Nigerian people have come to know and appreciate deeply for his integrity, competence, consistency, dedication and strength of character, this is why Nigerians have reacted angrily from all parts of the country condemning the two characters behind this ugly and barefaced lies,” he added.

