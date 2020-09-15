Stop harassing Mailafia, Secondus warns DSS

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges PMB to accommodate dissenting views

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Tuesday, counselled the Department of State Security, DSS, to stop harassing former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Obadiah Mailafia.

Mailafia earlier in the week was invited for questioning by the DSS, the third time in the last one month.

Reacting to this week’s invitation of the banker-turned politician; Secondus in a statement signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, urged the secret police organization to imbibe the tents of going about their job in a democratic setting.

He further noted that the continuous invitation of Mailafia is disrespectful of his status and unmindful of his contributions to the development of Nigeria.

Describing events of the last one month as traumatizing for the retired central banker, the PDP boss added that no amount of intimidation and harassment will stop well-meaning Nigerians from speaking truth to power even as he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to learn to accommodate views and opinions which may not necessarily sit with him.

