Sterling Bank pioneers work-study programme for secondary school leavers

By Mary Obaebor

AS a financial institution that is committed to enriching lives and impacting the society, Sterling Bank Plc has launched the “Grow With Sterling Initiative”.

The initiative which finds its roots in one aspect of the Sterling HEART Sectors- Education, seeks to contribute to the educational development of young secondary school leavers.

Understanding that an investment in knowledge pays the best interests, the bank recently signed an agreement with Washington DC-based Nexford University by sponsoring secondary school leavers in Nigeria to earn international undergraduate degrees under a maximum duration of three years.

To also gain hands-on expertise, they will be concurrently engaged by Sterling Bank to serve in specific capacities in a work-study arrangement.

According to a statement made available by the Chief Human Resources Officer of Sterling Bank Plc, Temi Dalley, the programme is part of the bank’s new-to-the-world opportunities for young Nigerians to get access to quality and affordable education while gaining cognate work experience.

The statement further noted that the financial institution will pay not less than sixty-five percent tuition fee programme, marking a significant investment in the education of young Nigerians.

In the statement, Dalley was quoted as saying, ‘Grow with Sterling’ initiative is a co-branded social impact program that will enable Nigerian secondary school leavers to further their education.

