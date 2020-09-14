Breaking News
Staff strike leaves Arik Air passengers stranded at Rivers Int’l Airport

File photo: Resumption of flight operation at the Domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. Photos Lamidi Bamidele

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Striking workers have left passengers of Arik Air stranded at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State.

The placard flying staff say they won’t call off the protest till management of the airline settles unpaid salaries, unremitted pensions and sundry wage issues in the firm.

At the time of filing this report, some stranded passengers were said to have left in anger over the development, some bought tickets in other airlines to reschedule their trips while others were in argument with the management of Arik at the airport for selling them flight tickets even when they were informed on the strike.

The management is yet to give an official statement on the matter just as the Covid-19 protocols makes access to the airport difficult for newsmen.

Vanguard News Nigeria

