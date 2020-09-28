Speaker, 9 other duly inaugurated Edo Assembly members, visit, congratulate Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Hon Francis Okiye, and nine (9) other duly inaugurated members of the assembly have congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki, on his reelection.

The assembly members who visited the governor at Government House, in Benin City, on Monday, included Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, Hon. Yekini Idiaye and Hon. Nosa Okunbor, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the speaker, “I am in Government House with the other nine members inaugurated to congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory in the just-concluded governorship election in the state.”

He added that “members of the state assembly rejoice and congratulate the governor on his reelection as the assembly remains united. We are here as one indivisible, united family. You can see that 10 of us were inaugurated and we are all here to congratulate the governor and appreciate God for the victory granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election.”

The majority leader of EDHA, Hon. Henry Okhuarobo noted that at inception, the members of the state assembly inaugurated were 12 in number, before two out of the 12 absconded while 10 remained in the House for over one year and five months, adding that five months to the election, three out of the 10 members pitched tent with the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their own political reasons.

Okhuarobo maintained that there is no faction in the Edo State House of Assembly as the legislators remain one, noting, “As we speak, we are back to the assembly and we remain one. The issue of faction is not there as we remain one house. We have seven members of PDP in the house while three members are of the APC.”

Vanguard

