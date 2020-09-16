SONPED sues for peaceful conduct in Edo, Ondo polls

Kindly Share This Story:

By Josephine Agbonkhese

A concerned group, Society for Neighbourhood Peace and Development, SONPED, has urged all stakeholders in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo states governorship elections to work towards achieving a peaceful electioneering process.

The NGO argued that only an atmosphere of peace will guarantee free, fair polls that would translate into enduring democracy.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday in its Lagos office, Executive Secretary/ Coordinator, SONPED, Mr. George Utomhim, said: “True peaceful, free and fair elections are the only pre-requisites for democracy.

“Although polls have been major sources of conflict and crisis not only in Nigeria but in Africa, they will guarantee true democracy if conducted peacefully.

“I also want to admonish that in the process of selecting their leaders, the people of Edo and Ondo should continue to give respect to their historical experiences and culture, as a common front in finding true peace.”

