SNA Lagos holds October rain exhibition

The Lagos State Chapter of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) is set to hold this year’s edition of the October Rain Exhibition titled Resilience on October 3-10 at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, Nigeria.

Nkang Ini Dan, chairman SNA October Rain Exhibition Planning Committee said the exhibition is dedicated to the celebration of Nike Okundaye, an accomplished giant in contemporary Nigerian art and has attracted global recognition for her noble efforts and accomplishments. It will also significant to the celebration of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary in October.

The theme, Resilence, is selected for the show in recognition of the struggles of Nigerian Visual Artists and in commendation of their abilities to sustain the tempo of art practice while giving credence to a befitting image that Nigerian art now enjoys globally.

According to the chairman, “ We are not forgetting the relentless effort of our medical workers in Nigeria and around the world, as well other aid workers, who have been resilient enough to keep people safe from COVID-19 and other life threatening diseases. We acknowledge and appreciate your Resilience.

The exhibition will feature 60 renowned Nigerian artists based in Nigeria and outside the country. Some of the artistes include Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya, Nike Okundaye, Bolaji Ogunwo, Abiodun Olaku, Duke Asidere, Iyabo Kadijah Tijani, Djakow Kassi Nathalie, Idowu Sonaya, Mufu Onifade, Yusuf Durodola, Sam Ebohon, Sam Ovraiti, Jelili Atiku, Hassan Aliyu, Odogwu Fidelis Eze, Donald Ekpo, Nosa Iyobhabha,Emmanuel Rapheal Umoren, Uzoma Chiletam Monye, Steve Ekpenisi, Taiye Erewele, Dotun Popoola, Bunmi Babatunde, Ato Arinze, Finomo Stanley,Prince Saheed Adelakun,Dotun Alabi, Funmi Arabambi-Daramola, Ubong Etuk amongst others.

The organisers enjoins the government, corporate bodies, organisations and individuals to attend the exhibition and support the growth and development of the Nigerian visual arts by buying works being exhibited.

In January 1964, the Society was inaugurated with its headquarters in Lagos and an exhibition was held that featured 84 works by 12 of the founding members. Subsequent exhibitions featured more artists and works drawn from broad categories of entry including sculpture, painting, graphics, photography, print, drawing, ceramics and textile design.

At inception, the Society allowed membership to only formally trained artists, currently membership has expanded to include art students in tertiary institutions, self-taught and Nigerian artists in the Diaspora.

