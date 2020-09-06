Shorunmu laments Babalade’s death, says doctors denied him treatment

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles keeper Ike Shorunmu said team-mate Ajibade Babalade would still have been alive if medical aid had reached him fast.

The former Eagles defender died at 48 of cardiac arrest in Ibadan on Friday. According to Shorunmu, Babalade was denied treatment by a private hospital and by the time he got to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan it was too late. He died at the gate of the famed hospital.

“He was denied treatment by the private hospital he was rushed to in Ibadan, he was rejected by the doctors, they referred him to the UCH.

“But on his arrival at the UCH premises, he gave up the ghost at the gate. May his soul rest in peace, “ Shorunmu lamented. The former goalkeeper said he was informed of Babalade’s death after the day’s Jumat service.

“I went to the mosque for Jumat service. So, I switched off my phone. But immediately I put it back on, I got a message from one of his in-laws that I needed to be at his place.

“So, I went with my wife, but on our arrival, the family broke the news to me. I’m very sad as we speak now. We last spoke on Wednesday when he celebrated his son’s birthday,” he said.

