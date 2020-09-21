Shaibu hails Edo voters, reassures campaign promises will be fulfilled

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo State Deputy Governor and deputy governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has commended voters for turning out en masse to reelect him and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki in Saturday’s governorship election in the state, with a vow to fulfill all promises made during the electioneering campaign.

Shaibu while receiving members of the Edo State chapter of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) who were on a congratulatory visit to Government House in Benin City, dedicated the weekend’s victory to God, noting that God’s purpose for Edo State must be accomplished.

The deputy governor said: “Nobody can challenge our God. This election shows that no man is God. I thank all Edo people who made themselves available to ensure our reelection. We believe in God and not in anyone or man as the will of God for the state must be achieved. Edo State must move forward.

“God’s purpose for Edo State must be achieved as God wants to make his words come to pass. Those things we have promised, with God on our side, we must definitely fulfill them. God will give us the power to achieve our dreams”.

Comrade Shaibu said the victory is for all Edo people, urging them to collaborate with the Obaseki-led administration to ensure the actualisation of all programmes and policies of the government aimed at improving the living standards of the people.

He said: “We must enjoy the victory together as the victory is from God and all of us will enjoy the benefits of the victory, which is to make Edo move forward in terms of infrastructure, employment, economic development and make sure the good things we promised are accomplished. With God on our side, we shall achieve and accomplish them all.

“God is in Edo now. We have won and it’s time for us all to come together and move the state forward.”

The Vice-chairman of RTEAN, Comrade Charles Momoh, noted: “We are here to congratulate the governor and his deputy for the landslide victory in the just-concluded governorship election in the state. We are assuring the administration of more collaboration to ensure success in the realisation of all campaign promises.”

