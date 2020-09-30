Senate mulls N5m fine for illegal drone construction

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate has begun moves to ensure that any Corporate Organisation that constructs an Airdrone without obtaining permission from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) commits an offence and will be liable to a fine not exceeding N5million naira ($16,200 circa).

According to the Senate, N2million naira ($6,500 circa) in the case of an individual.

The Senate is also working to ensure that any person who collects monies and fails to remit same into the fund managed by FAAN commits an offence and will be liable on conviction, to imprisonment for a term of two years or to a fine of N2million naira $6,500 circa; or to both fine and imprisonment and must also refund monies owed.

The action of the Senate is sequel to an Executive Bill titled: Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bill, 2020 and presented by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North.

The Bill according to the Senate would ensure increased efficiency and guarantee the implementation of new national safety requirements in the air transport system in Nigeria.

Leading debate on the bill, Senator Abdullahi who noted the piece of legislation seeks to provide for effective management of airports in the country, said that when passed into law, any person who fails to obtain the approval of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) before commencing construction of an aero drone, commits an offence and will be liable to a fine not exceeding N5million naira ($16,200 circa) in the case of a corporate body; or N2million naira ($6,500 circa) in the case of an individual.

The bill also confers powers on FAAN to appoint, contract, liaise or co-operate with experts, including specialized agencies, resource persons, academic and technical institutes, advisory committees etc., in order to assist it in carrying out its functions and duties.

It also provides that a fund must be maintained by FAAN, where monies appropriated to the agency by the National Assembly, Federal Government and in respect of services provided and rendered by it will be deposited.

The Bill scaled second reading.

