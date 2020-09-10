Security operatives burst kidnap gang in Delta, arrest two

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Two members of kidnap and armed robbery gang terrorising residents of Otu-Jeremi and Ughelli metropolis in Ughelli South and Ughelli North local government areas of Delta State have been arrested by a combined team of vigilante and policemen.

The Delta kidnap gang members were arrested on Wednesday by the security operatives following intelligence reports on their operations.

Though efforts to speak with the state police public relations officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya, were fruitless, the operatives according to police sources, also recovered a bag from the hoodlums containing some arms and ammunition.

The security source who spoke on condition of anonymity gave the identities of the hoodlums as; Stanley Samuel, 22 years and Zion John, 21 years, both of whom are indigenes of Ewu community in Ughelli South local government area of the state.

Weapons and ammunition recovered from the suspects according to the source include; a double-barrel gun, two single barrel guns and 38 rounds of live cartridges.

“They were arrested with the combined efforts of local vigilante and operatives of the Eagle Net squad while efforts are currently on towards the arrest of other fleeing members of the gang,” the source added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

