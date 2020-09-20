SEA debuts with ‘Mendem’

Kindly Share This Story:

Having honed his music skills while listening to music heavyweights including 2Baba, Burna Boy, Psquare, Bob Marley, Rodey Ricch, among others, afro-beat/afro-pop music singer, Mbadike Obinna, a.k.a SEA, has released his debut single titled ‘Mendem’, under Bandz Media, produced by Yebo4life, mixed and mastered by STG, with visuals by Marvin.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, he said; “It is to inspire all the men out on the streets, hustling in a violent or dangerous neighborhood, that they shouldn’t be scared of anyone who crosses their path and just stay focused with the hustle.”

Recalling his foray into music, he noted; “It all began in basement with two of my close friends who were my housemates, David and Osage. We all started with freestyles under the basement before I met my first producer, Gmix, who I made my first record with.”

Mbadike who is fully prepped up to release more party jams after his debut song explained how the likes of Wizkid, Psquare, Burna Boy, Davido inspired his love for making afro-beat/afro-pop genres of music.

He said; “Growing up in Surulere, I listened to Afro-beat artistes like 2face, Psquare, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and many more. Growing up in the same neighborhood with Wizkid was one great inspiration to me; and it made me realize my love for music, even though I listen to other genres of music.”

Speaking on how he intends to break into the Nigerian music scene, he noted that consistency; hard work is the secret to being successful.

“I feel the only way to make wave in the industry is to make good music, be consistent, work hard, and put God first. Also, working on collaborations with other artistes.”

On why he waited till 2020 before releasing his debut song since he began music in 2017, he said; “That is because I was working on my sound and had to wait for the right time to strike, which was after the Covid-19 pandemic”.

