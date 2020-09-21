SCHOOLS RE-OPENING: Kano to procure N70m PPEs ― SUBEB Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Chairman, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Danlami Hayyo on Monday said the state will procure Personal Protective Equipments, PPEs to the tune of N70 million for primary schools as part of the preparation for safe re-opening of the schools.

The PPEs include buckets, hand washing liquid soap, hand sanitizer, and face masks among others.

Hayyo stated this while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of a one-day meeting for stakeholders from the Northwest zone on the readiness for safe re-opening of schools organized by the United Nations Childen’s Fund, UNICEF with support from the donor for GEP 3, Foreign Commonwealth, and Development Office, FCDO held in Kano on Monday.

The SUBEB Chairman hinted that the state is looking at the possibility of running classes in shifts for the pupils where it has congestion to comply with social distancing and avoid congestion pending the completion of the construction and rehabilitation of some schools with high congestion and that awarded to the tune of N3.2 billion.

He expressed optimism that very soon schools in the state will re-opening as the government is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure safe re-opening of the schools to safeguard the well being and safety of the school children.

According to him, “the state government has approved the sum of N70 million to purchase the Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs all in preparation for school re-opening. We have purchased buckets where the children will wash their hands, hand sanitizer, and even face masks to avert the spread of the disease. The amount also includes training for the staff of the schools to ensure compliance and safety of all.

“On the other hand, government-approved to spend N3.2 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of schools to avoid the congestion of the classroom when they resume.

“We have sent contractors to the sites where we have high congestion and some of the work have reached 20%, 30% or 50%, and depending on the capacity of the contractors. And that’s why we engage contractors who can work within a short period of time and finish.

“Alternatively and pending when the works will be completed, we are possibly planning to the platoon, to avoid congestion. A situation where some pupils will come in the morning and others in the afternoon to ensure compliance with the social distancing and avoid congestion,” Hayyo however said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: