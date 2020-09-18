School resumption: ‘Ebonyi public schools will be worst hit’

Kindly Share This Story:

As Umahi reopens schools on October 5

By Peter Okutu

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Technology for Transformative Development (TTD), Friday stressed that Ebonyi State’s Public Schools might be the worst hit in terms of learning as it was unable to take advantage of digital solution to learning.

The Executive Director of Technology for Transformative Development (TTD), Mr Ewah Otu Eleri stated this while presenting COVID-19 palliative to three Technical Colleges in the State.

The palliative which came in form of monetary assistance was funded by the Open Society Foundation and the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC).

This according to him, will enable students in their final year to prepare for the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) examination in the State.

“As schools around Nigeria have remained closed, Ebonyi may be worst hit, since most schools, especially public ones are unable to take advantage of digital solutions to continue learning.

“With the wide digital divide in the country, public schools have little response measures and candidates for exit examinations are the worst affected.”

The benefitting Technical Colleges include Ehugbo Technical College, Afikpo, Government Girls Technical College, Agba and the Government Technical College, Abakaliki.

Presenting the cheques to the benefiting schools through their Principals in Abakaliki, Afikpo and Ishielu Local Government Areas of the State, Mr Ewah Otu Eleri, the Executive Director of Technology for Transformative Development (TTD) added that the support will prepare students to take their exams in a safe and conducive manner.

He said: “It will pay for the cost of extra lessons, past question papers and relevant textbooks. It will also ensure that students have hand sanitizers and face masks during the exams. Each school will receive a total of two hundred thousand Naira for preparing students for the exams.”

Receiving her cheque on behalf of Government Technical College, Abakaliki, Reverend Sister Amaka Asike thanked the donor for assisting the school in such a critical time.

According to her, “the COVID-19 lockdown disrupted the preparation of students for this important exit examination. As the lockdown begins to ease and students prepare to cover lost grounds, most public schools do not have the necessary personal protective equipment, or the financial ability to fast-track learning and revision for exit classes.”

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State Government has stated that all schools will be reopened on 5th October 2020 apart from Nursery Schools/creche in the State.

The reopening of Nursery/Creche will now reopen in 2021.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr Onyebuchi Chima stated this during the State Executive Council, EXCO briefing at the Government House, Abakaliki.

“For Primary, Secondary and Tertiary, the Exco approved 5th October 2020. Nursery Schools/creche are not reopening until 2021.

“That there will be a staggering of classes in two sessions (morning 8 am- 12 pm and Afternoon 12:15 – 4.15 pm) in order to maintain social distancing.”

