School Reopening: Benue govt, Education stakeholders meet

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue state government has convened a meeting of stakeholders in the education sector to discuss the modalities for the reopening of schools in the state after the COVID-19 total lockdown.

Addressing the gathering at the weekend in Makurdi, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar said the meeting was to enable the government get inputs from stakeholders ahead of the reopening of schools and asked for honest and sincere contributions from all present.

At the end of the meeting the stakeholders resolved that for schools in the state to reopen provisions must be made for the provision of hand washing facilities, face masks, thermometers, gates, hostels, classes and offices in schools.”

Also, “the whole premises of each school must be decontaminated and all efforts must be geared towards maintenance of the highest level of hygiene. Ensure social and physical distancing in classes and eating spaces.”

Present at the meeting were Commissioner for Health and Human Services who is the Secretary of COVID-19 Committee, the House of Assembly standing committee on education, science and technology.

Others were the Vice Chancellors of Universities, Rectors of Polytechnics and Provost of Colleges of Education. Others include the heads of Education agencies and directors in the Ministry of Education.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: