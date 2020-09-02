Rotary Clubs provide free medicare for Delta community 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

ROTARY Club of Asaba Metropolitan and Rotary Club of Asaba East has provided free medical treatment for residents of Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The event tagged: “Okpanam Medical Outreach”, held in collaboration with Paraclete Care Medical Laboratory and the Oshimili North Local Health Authority, was sponsored by Assistant Governor, Zone 10, Rotarian AG Nneka Enwelu, at the cost of about N500, 000.

Also read:

While Paraclete Care Medical Laboratory was in charge of the test, the health centre supported with mosquito treated nets, testing kits and immunization for children.

Speaking during the event, President, Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan, Patricia Ojebor, disclosed that Rotary Club Volunteers who are Doctors, Nurses and Laboratory Scientists were among other Doctors and Nurses whom Rotary Club got their services.

While expressing satisfaction with the large turn up of the people, she stated that the event fell within one of the Rotary areas of focus, which she said was Disease Control, Prevention and Treatment

Also speaking, the past Assistant Governor, Clems Illoba, President Rotary Club of Asaba East, who represented the President of Asaba East, President Farobi Abiodun, said the medical outreach was to assist people in the area of their health just as he commended the turnout.

Treatments offered include HIV testing and Counseling, Hepatitis B and C, Diabetes and glucose level screening, Hypertension screening, Polio immunization, Vitamins A, B and C administration, Deworming, Malaria screening and treatment, insecticide-treated net distribution, Urinalysis (screening for kidney diseases).

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: