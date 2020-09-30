Rivers Chiefs caution Amaechi against attacks on Ateke

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

A Council of Chiefs in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State has stated that King Ateke Tom did not reign in the region as a criminal, but as a peacemaker and freedom fighter.

The Council of Chiefs from Okochiri, also cautioned the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, against attacks on the ruler of Okochiri kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Tom.

Amaechi had over the week at the burial of a former Supreme Court Justice, Justice Adolphus Karibi-White in Abonnema, Asari-Turo Local Government Area of Rivers State claimed that the state had returned to the days of Ateke when there was no peace in the state.

However, the Chairman of Okochiri Kingdom Council of Chiefs, Chief Jackson Ibiteinbo, described the comment as unfounded, adding that it was aimed at denigrating the revered throne of the kingdom.

Ibiteinbo said the kingdom was saddened with the treatment and comments targeted insulting the king, adding that it would not take such attacks lightly again, begging the president to check the activities of the Minister.

He said: ” As a kingdom, we are appalled at the callous manner Ameachi has exhibited his lack of respect for the Ancient Okochiri kingdom but not surprised because the lack of proper breeding cannot be compensated for by political opportunism.

“We condemn this in its totality and call for caution as we will no longer entertain such despicable and uncultured behaviour which he has exhibited at every given opportunity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

