RightNow Media extends services to Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

One of the world’s largest streaming libraries of biblical video content, RightNow Media, has recently expanded its services to Africa. The expansion into Africa means that churches and Christians in the continent, including Nigeria, will have access to biblical discipleship and devotional video content.

The company said Nigerian churches now have the opportunity to partner with it on the mission to help people realise their God-given purpose. President of RightNow Media, Brian Mosley, while expressing his mission of global expansion said: “We’ve had a passion for international ministry for 40 years, but only now do we have the technology and infrastructure in place to serve Christians globally.”

He also said within the last two years, the ministry had broadened its focus to include more global expansion. He added: “Our heart behind going global is to be a part of what God is doing around the world to disciple and equip the church.”

Brian noted that RightNow Media was looking forward to bringing a vast library of affordable and biblical discipleship and devotional video content from seasoned Christian pastors and leaders to support church work in Africa. With RightNow Media, churches can reach people for Christ with tools for pastors and churches in the form of video Bible study content.

The tier-pricing plans are structured similarly to the US. Brian said to make the tools easily accessible to all, a church of about 100 people can have a price tier package as low as $25 per month. The church-based pricing model means nobody is left out irrespective of their economic power.

Church leaders can subscribe on behalf of their church to give their congregation unlimited access to thousands of video resources anytime, anywhere, on nearly any device by reaching out to the regional team at www.rightnowmedia.org.

This affordable pricing means that pastors and church leaders can give each of their members access to over 20,000 biblical discipleship and devotional video content available on-demand, including book of the Bible studies, personal care resources, and over 2,000 children’s episodes for less than N100 equivalent, which is one third the price of one “agege bread” for a whole month.

RightNow Media allows pastors and leaders to equip and disciple their people every day of the week with resources that are high quality, biblical, and accessible. While RightNow Media content can only be streamed using smartphones and tablets, but not computers, it allows users to download content to watch offline.

“Now all church members can enjoy faith-building video resources on your TV, computer, phone and tablet,” said Brian.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: