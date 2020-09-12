Rig Edo, Ondo elections and face wrath of God, Secondus warns APC

Kindly Share This Story:

… A vote for Jegede is a vote for restructuring – Govs Makinde, Tambuwal

By Dayo Johnson

NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus has warned the ruling All Progressive Congress against rigging the Edo and Ondo state elections fixed for September 19 and October 10 this year to avoid the wrath of God.

Secondus gave the warning when he led other chieftains of the party to Akure, the Ondo state capital for the flag-off of the campaign of its candidate Eyitayo Jegede.

He pointedly declared that if the ruling party dare rigged the elections in both states they would face the wrath of God

The chairman charged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states are free, fair and credible.

” The elections in Edo and Ondo cannot be rigged. If the ruling party rigged these elections they should expect the wrath of God.

” The only legacy the APC can leave is to conduct free, fair and credible elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Secondus called on the electorate in the state to vote out Rotimi Akeredolu who had personalised government and turned it into family business.

The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde and his counterpart in Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal called on the electorate of Ondo State to elect Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) so that Ondo State could join other PDP states for the restructuring of Nigeria.

They said that the Ondo governorship election “is about the restructuring of Nigeria and not about 2023 presidency election as said by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) during their governorship campaign flag-off last weekend.

While Makinde said Eyitayo Jegede is a man of impeccable character who has been tested and trusted and must be given a chance for the betterment of the state, Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto State berated the APC led government in areas of infrastructure, security, agriculture among others, noting that “APC is not a choice for Ondo State”.

Jegede in his address said ” We serve notice on the APC, an end has come to their reign of hardship

He promised ” to run a government with human face, a government that will prioritise growing our local economy and was prepared to take Ondo State to an enviable height

Present at the ceremony include former Ekiti state governor, Segun Oni; former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Ekiti state deputy governor Kolapo Elena and former deputy governor of Sokoto Mukhtar Shagari and other national assembly members.

Vanguard News Nigeria

