Revenue leakages: Nasarawa introduces central billing system

Worried by the huge revenue loss being experienced by the state, the government has introduced central billing system in its revenue collection to curb the siphoning of revenue by its agencies.

The state Commissioner of Special Duties and Revenue Generation, Alhaji Moham Imed Bashir, who disclosed this in Lafia Thursday said that all revenue sources in the state have been collapsed into a central billing system.

According to the commissioner, all the leakages in revenue collections from the local government level to the state have been blocked as a measure to check the excesses of the government officials who have been engaging in fraudulent activities.

He said the move would help stabilize a central billing system where receipts is no longer issued manually explaining further that this way the target of generating about N3 billion annually can become achievable.

Bashir regretted that if not for the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the dream of the state stepping up its IGR would have become a thing of the past hence the governor Sule’s determination to raise the revenue bars of the state.

The commissioner, however, posited that at the moment the negative impact of COVID19 was still being felt on the economy of the state.

“With the introduction of the billing system as well as his office striving harder, the state at the moment can boast of generating over N300 million monthly. This is because of the application of the central billing system, has reduce revenue leakages”, he declared.

While reaffirming the commitment of the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule to develop the state, the commissioner said with the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) activities of the MDGs has been strengthened in the state.

