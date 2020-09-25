Reps adopt E-sittings, voting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem

The 9th House of Representatives, in fulfilment of its Legislative Agenda, has installed an electronic system for all of its proceedings.

The House will, on resumption next week, discard voice voting and drop its reference to hard copies of instruments of legislation.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, who briefed journalists after Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila inspected the installation of the system in the Green Chamber, said the House has, by the installation of the equipment, fulfilled a major promise to the Nigerian public.

Also read:

“We have fulfilled one of the key items on our Legislative Agenda, which is the e-parliament”, he said.

The House spokesman, said the device, will drastically cut the cost of legislation in the House.

According to him,” A lot of money will be reduced from the non-usage of paper”.

He said, the device, will be fully effective on resumption, and would also be formally commissioned soon, by the leadership of the House.

The lawmaker who disclosed that the e-parliament was installed cost-free, assured that it will also be maintained without cost to the public treasury.

The House spokesman, also told journalists that members of the House would soon undergo training on the proper usage and adaptation to the system.

The legislative business e-tablets allowed to the 360 lawmakers, has applications for Order Papers, the 1999 Constitution, and other facilities for easier legislation.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: