Reddington Zaine Laboratory offers free treatment package for Lagos air travellers

As International flights resume in Nigeria, Reddington Zaine Laboratory has announced plans to offer free treatment for air travellers who will be having their PCR testing upon arrival in Lagos, the nation’s commercial hub.

The promotional treatment package which is only applicable in the event of a positive COVID-19 test includes; free doctor’s consultation, free X-ray or CT scan, free home isolation treatment and fifty per-cent discount on hospital treatment. All treatments will be provided by the medical team at the newly accredited armoured shield medical centre located at Victoria Island, Lagos.

To qualify for this offering, travellers must choose and register ‘Reddington Zaine Laboratory’ for their PCR COVID-19 test on the NCDC travel portal and arrival documents. Furthermore, PCR tests must be carried out at the Reddington Zaine Lab on the 7th day of arrival in Nigeria.

Commenting on the free treatment package, Dr Yemi Onabowale, the Chief Executive Officer of Reddington Hospital Group said, “Our major goal is to ensure Nigeria becomes a COVID free country and that is why we have put together this promotional package to aid air travellers, returning to Nigeria. We expect most results to be negative but in the event of a positive COVID-19 test, this treatment package will be applied immediately. Our commitment to NCDC remains intact, and we will continue to do all we can to curb the spread.”

The Zaine Laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art bio-security safety technology systems which delivers results within 24-48hours. At present, Reddington is the only private hospital accredited by the Lagos State Government both for testing and treatment of COVID-19.

According to Dr Sola Oluwole, Medical Director of Armoured Shield Medical Complex, “Reddington Zaine Laboratory also offers PCR Test for COVID screening of family members, domestic staff, company staff, field workers, School pupils and staff.”

The Zaine Lab’s sample collection sites for COVID-19 PCR testing are 6b Bendel Close, Victoria Island; 12b Augustine Anozie Street, Lekki Phase 1; and 26 Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA, Ikeja.

