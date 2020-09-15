Rape bill ready for passage in Nasarawa — Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly said it would soon be passed into Law a Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law and other Matters Connected Therewith in the state.

The law when passed, would help stem the increasing cases of rape and other offenses against women and children in Nasarawa– state.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Nehemiah Dandaura Tsentse disclosed when he announced the passage of the bill during the second reading of the bill at the floor of the house.

Presenting the bill for the second reading earlier, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House and the sponsor of the bill described the rampant cases of rape in the state and Nigeria as worrisome, hence the need of his decision to sponsor the bill.

“For sometimes now, Nasaawa State has been in the news due to cases of rape. In the last couple of months, Nasarawa State has recorded over 40 cases of rape. The most painful one was a case of a three months baby in Adoge in Lafia Local government Area of the state.

“I had promised to come up with a law that will provide stiffer penalties against those perpetrating the act to serve as a deterrent to others, hence the need for the bill.

“This is because I cannot sit down here and fold my hands watching our mothers and girls being raped, ” Balarabe Abdullahi said.

The majority of the members who contributed to the debate urged for the prompt passage of the bill after Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House seconded the motion for the passage of the bill.

The deputy speaker committed the bill to the House Committee on Judiciary and Women Affairs to work on the bill and report back in the next four weeks.

