Protect govt infrastructure in your domain, Kogi Govt urges citizens

…thanks Kogi people for supporting Gov Bello

The Kogi State Government has urged citizens of the State to protect infrastructures put in place in their domains, saying it is a mark of patriotism.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo stated this in Lokoja, Thursday while conducting a group of journalists around projects executed within the Lokoja Township, frowning at the rate at which hoodlums vandalize government properties.

“This is quite sad and all of us must join hands to sensitize the people about the need to protect government infrastructure”, he said.

The Commissioner noted with disappointment, how streetlights were vandalized and their batteries removed right at the centre of the town.

His words: “The administration of Governor Yahaya Bello is doing a lot to provide infrastructure. But it is pertinent that the people take ownership and ensure infrastructure put in place to serve them are not vandalized. We have charged security agencies to also do their work by ensuring that infrastructures are safe, but the people have a bigger responsibility because they are the front roll beneficiaries of the infrastructure.

“From Zone 8 roundabout to Nataco, tens of streetlights were vandalized. The administration decided to put in place the streetlights to beautify the town and also ensure safety. This is unacceptable and we shall do everything to stop this trend.

“Our people must rise to the occasion and stop this mindless vandalization. Our Royal Fathers should also use their good offices to help in this direction. We in the Ministry of Information and Communications will continue to sensitize the people about this criminal act.

“When someone decides to vandalize what is used by millions of people just because of his own personal gains, it calls for concern because it is a dangerous attitudinal deficiency occasioned by selfishness and criminality.

“We won’t allow just a few societal enemies to define who we are as a people. We are great people of reputable character in Kogi State”.

Fanwo said some electricity transformers were also vandalized, leading to negative effects on the economy.

“This is not the time to engage in activities that are detrimental to economic growth. It is high time we put a stop to this dastardly act and protect every infrastructure aimed at economic stimulation.

“Governor Yahaya Bello will continue to provide infrastructure. He has been doing it since 2016. But it also the responsibility of the good people of this state to put those infrastructures to use and protect them.

“The Governor is committed to completing ongoing projects across the state as well as initiate new ones with direct bearing on the people. His concern at the moment is on evolving strategies at mitigating the impact of Covid-19 on the economics of homes”.

The Commissioner thanked the people of the State for their faith in the Governor, saying, “Yahaya Bello will continue to be their hero”.

“The reception of the Governor yesterday was electrifying and showed his acceptance by the good people of Kogi State.

“You could see the joy on the aged women, market women, excited youth, and the generality of the good people of Kogi State. The Governor is the integrity of the streets. He has remained so rooted politically because of his connection with the people on the streets. That is what leadership is all about”.

On the Kogi State Rice Mill, Fanwo said the people of Okunland are not “doing enough to take advantage of the gigantic Mill”, urging rice farmers across the State to rise to the occasion by producing enough paddy to feed the mill.

“The Rice Mill at Ejiba is a legacy project of the Governor for the people of Kogi State. It is the second-largest in Northern Nigeria. What this means is that our farmers can continue to produce paddy massively and be guaranteed of steady income. It offers a massive opportunity for the youth to turn themselves into millionaires.

“The fact remains that we are not meeting the capacity of the Mill. When we do, the price of rice across the country will crash. We have the capacity to achieve that”.

He said the State Government is ready to help farmers access capital to boost productivity. He thanked the Media for their efforts at reporting activities in Kogi State objectively.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Wale Adebanjo thanked the Commissioner for conducting them around, saying what they have seen in the State is quite encouraging.

“We were not interested in only what we heard about the state. We have come to see projects and we have traveled to Ankpa, Okene and Ejiba. Let me say this, the Governor is a silent achiever.

“The roads at Ankpa and other places across the State and the Rice Mill are great achievements that must not be blinded off. Yahaya Bello has proven without doubt that he is a true Ambassador of the youth in governance.

“With what we have seen in the State, we now know that the few bad press against the state is political. As journalists, we have to be objective rather than being used for political gains”.

VANGUARD

