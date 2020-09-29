Police set up Task Force, enforce 2012 Lagos Traffic Rules

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command has directed all Area Commands in the state, to set up a special Task Force unit to enforce the 2012 Lagos State Traffic Rules which prohibits driving against traffic, riding motorcycles on restricted routes or illegal use of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes across the state.

The Task Force comprises the Police and other security agencies, to arrest violators for immediate prosecution.

At an emergency meeting on the enforcement order with the 14 Area Commanders and Heads of Department in the command, which took place at the Conference Room, State Headquarters, GRA Ikeja on Sunday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said the command will not compromise in the enforcement of traffic rules in the state.

The CP urged Lagosians to obey traffic rules as such will assist tremendously in managing the traffic situation in the state; while he charged all traffic management agencies to the task of due enforcement of the traffic rules (orders) in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

