Breaking News
Translate

Police foil robbery attack in Niger

On 11:03 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

PolicePolice in Niger said they had gunned down two suspected armed robbers in Madalla area of Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Usman said on Sept. 17 at  at about 0220 hours, police operatives attached to ‘C’  division Madalla, in a response to a distress call, engaged some suspected armed robbers in a gun duel at New Gwarinpa via Zuma Rock, Suleja.

He said that in the process, two of the gunmen sustained gunshot injuries and one of them died on the spot, while the second later died at Lucas Clinic, Madalla where he was initially taken for treatment.

” Items recovered from the suspects include two laptop computers and two Plasma Television sets.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill DPO, Inspector, abduct housewives in Sokoto village

” We have also arrested one Haruna Mohammed of Gauraka at Zuba with gunshot wounds and taken for medical treatment.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to be a member of the syndicate that attempted to operate at New Gwarinpa in Madalla,”he said.

The commissioner said the Police Command had since commenced investigation into the incident and called on the residents to report any persons or group of people with gunshots and questionable character to the nearest security outfits. ( NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!