Police arresting our members on Obaseki’s orders —APC

…Governor has no hand in it – Osagie

By Clifford Ndujihe & Ozioruva Aliu

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, across the three senatorial districts of Edo State are now being arrested by the Nigeria Police on the orders of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation has alleged.

A release by the Director of Communication and Media, Mr John Mayaki claimed that the arrests which started in the night of Sunday, September 20, are meant to hound and harass APC supporters.

It said: “We condemn the indiscriminate arrest of our supporters across the three zones of South, North and Central, and appeal to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to call the State Commissioner to direct police authorities to stay off Obaseki’s vengeful politics.

“While APC as a party is yet mourning the three lives of its members lost during the election, Governor Obaseki has continued to intensify campaigns of revenge against APC members and supporters, harassing and hounding them massively into police detention camps across the state, clearly on trumped charges.

“It is worthy of note that Mr Obaseki has been extending fake olive branch to members of our party across the state, while at the same time ordering arrests of those who prove stubborn and would not fall for his fake overtures.

“We hereby urge members of our great party and supporters across the state to remain calm and steadfast, even as processes are ongoing to bring the Obaseki madness to deserved rest.”

Obaseki not behind alleged arrest of APC members – Osagie

However, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, has said that Governor Obaseki is not behind the alleged arrest of members of APC in the state.

“The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has nothing to do with the alleged arrest of APC members in the state. The Police is an independent institution with a clear mandate to ensure the security of life and property in the country.

“The police is controlled by the Inspector General of Police in Abuja and it is wrong for the APC to accuse the Edo State Governor who is still relishing the victory given to him by Edo voters in the September 19 gubernatorial election, of ordering the arrest of its members.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

