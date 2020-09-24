Police arrest 2 suspected fake soldiers in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Ogun State Police Command is currently investigating two suspected fake soldiers who specialised in terrorising and robbing people.

The suspects, identified as Joseph Uzor and Obadeyi Quadr, were arrested on September 22 in Shagamu area of Ogun State, following a distress call received by the DPO Sakura division that four young men in Nigerian Army camouflage were causing chaos.

It was gathered that the young men suddenly alighted from a sienna bus at Sabo Market, Sagamu, causing pandemonium, beating up an elderly market woman and disrupting commercial activities in the market.

While this was going on, a serving soldier arrived at the scene and demanded the identity of the suspects.

Instead of identifying themselves, they started boarding commercial motorcycles to escape from the scene, hence the distress call to the police.

Sequel to the distress call the DPO Sakura division, CSP Dahunsi Ronald, quickly led his patrol team to the scene where two of the suspects were arrested with the help of members of the public.

It was learned that a mob descended on them, but they were rescued and whisked away from the scene by the police.

Confirming the arrest, spokesman of Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “Two pairs of Army camouflage uniform, two pairs of black boots, one camouflage vest, one camouflage faz cap, a phone and N10,800 were recovered from the suspects.

“They are strongly suspected to be part of the robbery syndicate who used to operate in military outfit along Shagamu-Benin Expressway some of who were recently apprehended.

“Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

“He equally directed an investigation into their past activities before arraigning them before a court of competent jurisdiction.”

