Ondo 2020: Pictures of the 5,100 burnt card readers meant for Ondo gov election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

You would recall that the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, the Ondo state capital was on Friday gutted by a mysterious fire which destroyed over 5100 card readers.

Vanguard gathered that the card readers were meant for the next month governorship election in the state.

An eyewitness account told vanguard that the mysterious fire which started around 855pm razed a large container where the card readers were stored.

Below are pictures of the burnt card readers:

Kindly Share This Story: