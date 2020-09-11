Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Ondo 2020: Pictures of the 5,100 burnt card readers meant for Ondo gov election

On 11:04 pmIn Focus: Ondo Guberby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gov Rotimi Akeredolu and the State REC, Ambassador Rufus Akeju during the governor's visit to the INEC office in Akure gutted by fire.
Gov Rotimi Akeredolu and the State REC, Ambassador Rufus Akeju during the governor’s visit to the INEC office in Akure gutted by fire.

By Dayo Johnson

You would recall that the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, the Ondo state capital was on Friday gutted by a mysterious fire which destroyed over 5100 card readers.

Vanguard gathered that the card readers were meant for the next month governorship election in the state.

An eyewitness account told vanguard that the mysterious fire which started around 855pm razed a large container where the card readers were stored.

READ ALSO: Ondo INEC Inferno: Why did fire target card readers container? — Agboola Ajayi

Below are pictures of the burnt card readers:

Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure.
Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure.
Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure.
Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure.
Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure.
Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure.
Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure.
Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure.
Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure.
Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure.

Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure. Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure. Pictures of the burnt card readers meant for Ondo governorship election at the INEC state office in Akure.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!