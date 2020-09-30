PIB: Reps’ 32-Man Committee holds public hearing on bill next week

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

A thirty-two member Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill, 2020, will begin an interactive session with the public, next week Wednesday, VANGUARD learned on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Ad hoc panel and Whip of the House of Representatives, Muhammed Monguno(APC-Borno) made the disclosure to the reporter after sitting on Wednesday.

“We are preparing to engage the public and stakeholders on the Bill next week Wednesday”, he said.

Thirty members of the Committee, with five members drawn from each of the six geo-political zones of the country, plus the Chairman and his Deputy, Rep.Victor Nwokolo(Delta-PDP), has been working on the Bill, since the third week of this month, VANGUARD learned.

The PIB was originally introduced to both chambers of the National Assembly, in December 2008. The piece of legislation, has since, undergone several revisions and has been the subject of controversy and debate.

On 18 July 2012 President Goodluck Jonathan presented a new version of the Bill to the seventh National Assembly for reconsideration and re-enactment. The Parliament did, but the Bill was not signed into law until that regime lapsed in 2015.

