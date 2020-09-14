People Talk: On NYSC doctors replacing striking doctors in public hospitals

Kindly Share This Story:

“What kind of policy is that? Is the FG trying to bastardise the Health sector and toy with people’s lives? The Health sector is very sensitive and delicate and requires proficiency and professionalism; therefore, it should be carefully handled.

“Qualified and experienced hands should be in place instead of NYSC members.” —Oyegunle Nurudeen, Floor Manager

“What experience do NYSC members have to qualify them to handle sensitive medical cases? How can you bring ill-experienced hands to do the job?

“If the FG insists, then there must be a law that prohibits Nigerian leaders from seeking medical treatment abroad. Everyone must receive treatment from the so-called NYSC doctors.” —Henry Osigwe, Sculptor

“The people in the helm of affairs in Nigeria have failed woefully. What experience do these NYSC doctors have to handle patients and administer drugs?

“It shows the FG lack does not know what to do anymore or they don’t care about us.” —Oyesanya David, Entrepreneur

“It is obvious that the Govt of President Buhari has nothing to offer Nigerians. Otherwise, it would have met the agitations of the Resident doctors instead of using NYSC doctors.

“Where is the experience and expertise needed? Seriously, Nigerians can survive without this government.” —‘Wagbemiga Onifade,

Entrepreneur

“The government’s bid to replace striking doctors with NYSC doctors is condemnable, irresponsible and unethical. If NYSC doctors replace resident doctors, can they replace surgeons and general practitioners?

“It’s like beating a child and then asking him why he is crying!” —Adekola Adeniran, Teacher

“The FG is taking a wrong step in the right direction. NYSC doctors cannot do the job because they have no experience. Consultants are not always there so trying to use them is risky.

“I plead with the FG to pay the resident doctors and employ the NYSC doctors to train under them.” —Lucky Akral, Journalist

