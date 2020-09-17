PDP warns party exco from fraternizing with aspirants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

AHEAD of its primaries for aspirants for the coming local government elections in Delta state executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have been warned against campaigning with aspirants for the party’s ticket.

Chairman of the party in Delta south senatorial district, Chief Julius Takeme gave the warning at the inaugural meeting of his executive in Warri south local government area, adding that executive members should be neutral ahead of the primaries for the election.

“On no account should exco members of the party be seen visibly moving with aspirants during party primaries. All aspirants must be treated equally”, he said

Chief Takeme also inaugurated executives of the various local governments in the senatorial district.

He said they would work to ensure the party sweep all the general polls during the tenure of the executive, adding that the executives should build strong party base across all the wards.

He also thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment towards youth empowerment in the state. Women leaders of the party in the senatorial district were also introduced at the meeting.

Some of the executive members of the party in the senatorial district at the meeting were John Okoroloko, secretary; Barr. Odion Bennard, legal adviser; Dr Macaulay Deinghan, treasurer; Mr Trophy Kirifagha, Asst auditor; Mr Stanley Ogbosa, Asst secretary; Mr Peter Odin, Asst Organising secretary; Hon, Isaac Agouna, Asst youth leader; Hon, Mike Obaragbi, Asst, publicity secretary and others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

