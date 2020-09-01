Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu

LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state have called on the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu to set up a special squad to investigate the shootings that disrupted political campaigns in Ekpe and Ososo in the local government alleging that contrary to claims by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that suspected thugs of the PDP attacked its campaign, it was actually the APC that attacked its members who were holding unit meetings.

Led by former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto, the leaders alleged that the attack led to injuries being sustained by 16 of their members: 13 in Ekpe and three in Ososo and some in critical condition including an 84 years old man.

But the chairman, APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki denied the allegation saying the PDP orchestrated attacks on itself and lay the blame on the APC.

Adjoto who was accompanied by the chairman of the PDP in the Area, Kayode Ogunubi, Chairman of the Council, Don Umoru, former chairman of the council, Peter Ologun, Tajudeen Alhade (Esq) and others said police should come to their rescue and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted.

Adjoto said:” On the 28th of August, 2020, gunmen on the campaign train of the APC led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his Governorship candidate, Osagie-Ize-Iyamu opened gunfire at some PDP supporters Ekpe public field while they were holding a PDP meeting. About 13 person were left injured and critically lying at the hospital

“At the same time in Ososo community, three people were shot for wearing face caps branded with Obaseki on it. We, hereby state that this dastard attack carried out by these gunmen is evil and condemnable. We will not sit back and allow this happened”.

“We, hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book. Furthermore, the APC should be made to put on hold all further plans to campaign in Akoko-Edo till tension subsides otherwise Akoko-Edo will be forced to resist and defend themselves

But Mayaki alleged that the attack was planned and masterminded by PDP.

He said: “The PDP is deceiving itself by orchestrating attacks and laying the blame on the APC. People were arrested with arms at the Edo State House of Assembly, who they mention were their sponsors?.

“Instead of somebody like Adjoto going to make a statement in police, he went to court to secure an injunction that police should not investigate him so who is running away from reality. Who caused violence in Apana when APC went to campaign? Who caused the violent attack in Jattu when the APC went to campaign?

“There is evidence that it was the PDP that has been causing violence because the party knows that it is losing. How can you blame APC for causing violence when we are sure of victory at the polls? What sense will it make for the APC to cause violence? The PDP attacks itself and lay the blame on the APC”

Vanguard News Nigeria

