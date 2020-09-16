Over 6,000 civil servants promoted in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

NASARAWA State government Wednesday said it has promoted over 6,000 civil servants in its payroll in the state.

Chairman, civil service commission, Musa Dangana-Giza disclosed this in Lafia when he played host to the executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NASARAWA council in his office.

The chairman also said the promotion of the workers was the outstanding from 2011 adding that when they were appointed in 2016, they discovered that most civil servants were not promoted since 2011 and some since 2003.

“When we were appointed in 2016, we discovered that most workers were in arrears of promotion so we approached the then Governor and he gave the go-ahead and we started the process of their promotion immediately.

“Some of them got up to three promotion letters because of the period it took without promotion in the state,” he said.

According to Giza, the government had set up machinery in motion to work out modalities to ensure financial backing to all benefiting civil servants.

“By the grace of God, once the committee finishes its assignment and submit its report, workers will get the financial backing,” he declared.

The chairman further said the commission had also employed administrative officers recently to fill up the gap created following the retirement of some administrative officers.

He said the commission would also conduct an interview for nurses for employment from September 17, into the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Lafia, to strengthen the workforce of the school.

He appealed to members of the NUJ to partner with the Commission by reporting its activities to the public.

Earlier, state’ NUJ Chairman, Salihu Alkali, had said that the visit was to familiarise members of the union with the commission for better reportage of its activities.

Alkali appealed to the commission to support the union, including patronising facilities at the NUJ Press Centre, Lafia.

