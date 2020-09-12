OurTv secures La Liga broadcasting rights for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:



By Emmanuel Elebeke

A Direct-To-Home (DTH) free TV broadcast satellite service provider, OurTV has secured broadcast rights for Laliga matches beginning today.

According to the management of the company, with the securing of the broadcast rights, OurTV will now be broadcasting Laliga Santander Matches LIVE on Our Sports Channel 120

Speaking on the development, the Head of Marketing in the company, Mr Olusola Peters said: “The partnership is part of the fulfilment of one of the promises made to our esteemed OurTv users and sports lovers who have constantly been demanding for Live Matches.”

“This is one major milestone for OurTv and we want to thank our esteemed users who have always believed and supported us.

“We value your input and suggestions as it is a core culture in OurTv to listen and please our viewers as much as we can. “You asked for it. You now have it. Congratulations to us all. This is the beginning and it can only get better,” he added.

OurTV is a Direct-To-Home (DTH) TV broadcast satellite service with onetime payment of set-up boxes that offers over 18 unique and exciting channels with the use of homegrown services.

The company had entered in a partnership with NigComsat in 2015, leading to the use of NigComSat facility.

“OurTv is unique in so many ways in that it is a Nigerian product and service as it was packaged by Nigerians and transmitting on Nigerian satellite,” Peters.

He explained that there is no monthly subscription for the TV it is targeted at every Nigerian home, offices and businesses.

‘‘OurTv is unique in so many ways, it is Nigerian, aggregated in Nigeria and transmitting on Nigerian satellite, it is being received on a decoder made in Nigeria by Nigerians.

“OurTV has a Unique Value Proposition which every Nigerian, home, family and business will be proud to associate with.

‘‘Every Nigerian home needs OurTV for entertainment, relaxation, news, education, kids, sports and for everything you value from Television,’’ said the marketing head.

Vanguard

