Otunba Runsewe inaugurates Creative Industry Sub-Committees

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has stressed the need for an all-inclusive evaluation of the creative industry against the backdrop of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the inauguration of the thirteen Sub-Committees under the National Creative Industry Committee on Friday, Otunba Rusewe charged the heads of the committees to ensure that they leave no stone unturned in carrying out their assignments as efforts put in place are expected to stand the test of time with impact on not just the individual industries represented but also the lives of operators in such sectors.

Runsewe emphasized that the task before the committees include the evaluation of reports from the creative industry, identify peculiar sectoral challenges, suggest immediate and long-term implementation designs, recommend action plans that will galvanize the sector to improved service delivery, as well as suggest tax relief and waivers that could benefit all stakeholders.

The all-inclusive committees listed are Tourism and Hospitality, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Writers and Publishers, Entertainment, Motion Pictures, Exhibition organizers, Fashion Industry, and Industry Reporters. Others are Digital Marketing and Content Development, Institutional Representation, and Creative Industry Finance Support Group.

Otunba Runsewe further stated that the formal inauguration of the committees on Friday via Zoom kick-starts the practical phase of the implementation agenda, noting that all hands must be on deck to deliver a brand-new industry built on solid grounds.

He called on the entire industry to appreciate this all-important government intervention, and work together to make Nigeria an enviable cultural and tourism destination in Africa.

Vanguard

