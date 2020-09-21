Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Osinbajo welcomes first grandchild

On 6:48 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Oludamilola and her husband Oluseun became parents
Oludamilola and her husband Oluseun

By David Royal

The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has just welcomed his first grandchild as his daughter, Oluwadamilola was delivered of a baby boy on Monday morning.

Osinbajo broke the good news via his verified Twitter handle; @ProfOsinbajo.

READ ALSO: Our recovery from COVID-19 fallout must be innovative ― Osinbajo

He wrote “All glory to GOD! I am now a grand dad! My daughter, Oludamilola and her husband Oluseun became parents to a wonderful baby boy this morning! ~YO”, the tweet read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!