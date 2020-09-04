Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Osimhen scores second Napoli hat-trick in 4-0 win

On 8:02 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Osimhen
Osimhen

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has grabbed his second hat-trick in as many games for his new side Napoli as they crushed Italian third division side Teramo 4-0, in Friday’s pre-season game.

Osimhen who also scored a hat-trick against L’Aquila when they won 11-0 opened scoring for Napoli in the 4th minute before adding to his tally in the 61st. He completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute before he was substituted for Fernando Llorente in the 75th.

ALSO READ: Osimhen to get €2.5m if Napoli win Champions League

Hirving Lozano scored the second goal for Napoli.

Osimhen joined the Serie A for a fee of €80m from Lille last month and has seemingly settled in very well.

Friday’s game was Napoli’s third in pre-season as they prepare for the start of the 2020/2021 football campaign and will kick-off against Parma.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!