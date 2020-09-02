Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE All Progressive Congress in Ondo state has described as spurious the allegation that it was planning to unleash violence on opposition political parties and electorate ahead of the less than 40 days governorship election in the state.

It was quick to accuse the parties of flaunting alibi to instigate violence in the coming poll.

Recall that the CNPP had alleged that the ruling party in the state was planning to arrest and detain some opposition politicians in the state on trumped-up accusations ahead of the election.

Addressing a press conference in Akure, the CNPP said it “will resist every attempt by the APC to plunge the state into another needless and unconscionable violence that may lead to a repeat of the ugly incident of 1983.

Speaking on behalf of the group which consist of representatives of about 40 political parties, the Chairman of CNPP in the state, Rotimi Boboye, said the alarm raised over the looming violence became imperative following the attack on opposition parties by the ruling APC.

According to him, the development if not checked, might heighten tension in the state ahead of the election and might result in public turmoil that may throw the state into unpredictable darkness.

But in a swift reaction to the allegation, the ruling party’s Publicly Secretary, Alex Kalejaye said that “Any plotted alibi as they are flaunting to instigate violence will be totally unacceptable

Kalejaye said ” these are very spurious allegations coming from parties that are expected to provide political education to the people.

“Our governorship candidate, Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu is a peace-loving man with a palpable passion for law and order.

” The All Progressives Congress, APC, will neither promote violence nor endure thuggery. The performance of the APC led government in the last three and half years are sufficient for us to campaign, having justified the mandate given to us four years ago.

” We know of course, that the fear of the unknown is not unusual when faced with precarious situations as these persons are made to contend with. We can only appeal to them to calm down and pursue their ambition in a lawful manner.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: