Ondo: PDP campaign council condemns attack on Jegede

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaign council for the Ondo governorship election yesterday condemned the attack on the convoy of its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

This is even as the party accused the ruling All Progressively Congress, APC, of masterminding the attack owing to what it called, “the soaring popularity,” of Jegede.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat, Abuja, spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, said Governor Akeredolu and his party “are intimidated by Eyitayo Jegede’s soaring rating as well as the warm reception he has been receiving from leaders and groups across the state.”

He added: “We know that Governor Akeredolu’s uneasiness over our candidate had heightened following the overwhelming crowd of Ondo people who graced our campaign flag-off last Saturday to establish their unbending solidarity for Eyitayo Jegede.

“Of course, our candidate has become the rallying point of the people in their quest to rescue their state from the misrule of Governor Akeredolu.

“Our campaign appreciates the courage displayed by the people of Ondo state in resisting the APC assailants and defending our candidate. Indeed, but for the intervention of the good people of Ondo state, who immediately came out to defend our candidate, the situation would have been worse.

“We also appreciate well-meaning APC members who had called our candidate and our campaign to condemn the attack and show solidarity to our candidate.”

The party however flayed security personnel attached to Governor Akeredolu for allegedly failing to stop the attackers in their tracks.

Vanguard

