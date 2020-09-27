Ondo Decides: PDP, ZLP jittery ahead of election — APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The All Progressives Congress, APC has said that the intimidating credentials paraded by its governorship candidate in Ondo Rotimi Akeredolu was the reason opposition parties are afraid he can’t be defeated in the election.

Ondo state Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye in a statement in Akure said “The parties betray their intimidation and fears through an orchestrated veil of deception, outright lies and unprovoked attacks on members of the ruling party at the slightest opportunity.

Kalejaye said that ” The toga of performance and integrity on the APC flag bearer cause constant fears, and thus result in cheap blackmail, spurious allegations, and needless verbal attacks, all on the account of intimidation.

” The parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), are worried that it is impossible to confuse the people on the performance of the APC candidate because the facts are glaring.

“The major roads rehabilitated, or initiated are sources of delight to the people who view Akeredolu as a leader that is passionate about the development of the land, and the wellbeing of the people.

” The parties are equally helpless about the genuine efforts to create employment for the youths through the building of infrastructures, industries, and agriculture. These have kept many engaged and productive.

” The candidate of the APC presided over the affairs of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) without blemish but garnered more respect and accolades for being a prudent and productive president of the revered association.

“A unique character of Akeredolu, which is in the public domain, is that he doesn’t have regards for deception; the thriving business of the PDP and ZLP. Either by training or personal conviction, he says exactly what he would do, and has promised more development efforts if re-elected.

” This has deflated the only campaign argument of the desperate power-seekers that, “Governor’s performance drops when given the second term. ”

Kalejaye said ” APC appeals to the electorate to see Akeredolu as a man of dependable character, who has acquired further experience to pursue and ensure speedy implementation of more enduring development projects in his second term.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: