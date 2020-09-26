ONDO DECIDES: Mimiko won’t dump Ajayi ― ZLP

Kindly Share This Story:

No plan to collapse structure for any other party

Dayo Johnson – Akure

AHEAD of the October governorship election in Ondo State, the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, has said that its national leader and immediate past governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has no intention of dumping the party’s candidate, Hon Agboola Ajayi, for another candidate.

The party declared that “Agboola Ajayi remains the best among the contenders.”

Speculations were rife in the social media and a national newspaper that Mimiko was planning to dump Ajayi for the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede following pressure from some governors of the PDP.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Felix Olatunde, in a statement, said: “For the umpteenth time, the Zenith Labour Party wishes to state that our leader, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, is busy working to rally local and national support for our party the Zenith Labour Party and our candidate, Hon Agboola Ajayi and will not succumb to any pressure, real or imagined to support any other candidate as reported in a national newspaper.

Olatunde said reports of such kinds are as concocted and circulated by opposition elements now in fear of the established popularity of the party and its candidate.

He reiterated the commitment of its leaders and members to the Agboola Ajayi candidacy urging the public to disregard any report to the contrary.

“Our candidate is busy engaging and debating his plans and programmes with electorates across the state with the single focus of winning the October 10, 2020 election and removing through the ballots the outgoing Akeredolu-led government.

“The ZLP has no intention to collapse its structure in favour of any other party or work for any other party.”

Reacting to the report which referenced no source within the party for the speculated pressure on Mimiko to support the PDP candidate, the statement said: “We welcome all who may wish to join us to work for the election of Agboola Ajayi as Governor of Ondo State.

“We restate the above as a result of the consistent falsehood being pushed into the media by the PDP and APC in Ondo State to weaken our unity and create doubts in the hearts of the electorates.

“We, in particular, say that the story in a national newspaper (not Vanguard) with the headline ‘More pressure on Mimiko to dump Ajayi’ is false in its entirety.

“Again, Mimiko is working to rally local and national support for our candidate, who obviously has become the strongest to oust the underperforming government of Rotimi Akeredolu.”

Olatunde said the campaign train of the party will be moving to Ose and Akoko southeast council area.

He asked party members and supporters to remain unrelenting in mobilising more supports and canvassing for votes for the AgboolaGboye ticket.

The party’s spokesperson also urged them to disregard confusing media reports planted by the desperate opposition.

