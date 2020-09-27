Ondo decides: Mimiko, Akeredolu trade words

Kindly Share This Story:

…Your administration is anti-people , a disappointment – Mimiko

…What’s more anti-people than you sacking 10,000 workers – Akerrdolu

Dayo Johnson Akure

THE Ondo state governorship election has further deepened the frosty relationship between the immediate past governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and his successor, Rotimi Akeredolu with each other exchanging diatribes.

Their friendship of over 40 year turned sour when Mimiko offered Akeredolu’s estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi the political platform of the Zenith Labour Party ZLP to contest the October governorship election with him (Akeredolu).

Ajayi had abandoned Akeredolu for PDP following some irreconcilable differences.He again moved to the ZLP after losing the PDP governorship primary to Eyitayo Jegede.

He was offered the governorship ticket of ZLP immediately he joined the party. Akeredolu had since Ajayi got the ticket been throwing jabs at Mimiko.

However, Mimiko who was speaking at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government during the campaign tour of Agboola Ajayi described Akeredolu “as a disappointment to the people of the State.

Mimiko also described his successor’s government as anti-people because of ” the cancellation of free health and increase in tuition fees paid by tertiary institutions in the State.

The former governor who said he had worked with three governors before becoming governor for eight years said Akeredolu government has failed the people of the State in all critical sectors affecting the well-being of the people.

According to him, the government of Akeredolu’s claim to performance is nothing but falsehood as all indices showed otherwise.

“There is no person that will say he has not performed. But how do we differentiate performance?. Any government that has not democratised education is a bad government.

“This government that hiked school fee is a bad government. Akeredolu’s government is an enemy of the people. Anybody that votes Akeredolu is selling his children future.

“Any government that does not make health free is your enemy. Akeredolu’s government is an enemy of the people by cancelling mother and child and free health for children.

“Any time they come here to campaign for votes ask him, where is our shuttle buses? Where is our abiye? The government that cancelled trauma centre is your enemy.”

Mimiko said the utterances of Akeredolu have clearly shown that he is not part of the state as he had vowed to go back to his base if not voted for.

“This government has not performed, he is anti-people. Any Government that fails to democratize access to Education , Health and other essentials services to the people is not a good Government.”

The former governor lamented the failure of his successor to build on the successes recorded in the health and education sectors during his tenure as Governor.

He questioned the need for the Akeredolu led administration to cancel free health services and free education in primary and secondary levels noting that any government that fails to prioritize education and health is anti-people.

The ZLP national leader also fumed at the cancellation of the Accident Emergency scheme which was established by the his administration to reduce the number of deaths on express roads around Ondo state.

He urged the people to vote out the anti-people government and vote for Agboola Ajayi and Gboye Adegbenro as Governor and Deputy governor on the platform of the ZLP.

In his remark, Ajayi said he has listened to the cries of the people and have offered himself as alternative to this misrule of Akeredolu.

But, in his response, Akeredolu described the attack of his friend as unfortunate. Akeredolu speaking through Richard Olabode Olatunde, the spokesperson of his campaign organisation describe Mimiko accusation as a kettle calling pot black.

” lt’s unfortunate that a Governor that sacked over 10,000 workers in Ondo state is calling the Akeredolu administration an anti-people government.

“It’s on record that Governor Akeredolu since inception in office has not sacked anyone in the state workforce either at the local or state level.

” Those lectures that were sacked unjustly at the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic,Owo and Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko are still alive to bear witness to the anti-people government of Mimiko in this state.

” These workers were only reinstated by Governor Akeredolu. Because of Politics, Mimiko killed the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH).

“What’s more anti -people than the actions of Mimiko in abandoning tye various projects left behind by the late Olusegun Agagu?

“The Akeredolu administration came and realized Mimiko only have two mother and child hospital in the whole of the state. Governor Akeredolu has now expanded from two to seven and they are now across the three senatorial district of the state.

“As we speak, work is ongoing at the Teaching hospital both in Ondo and Akure. Arakunrin Akeredolu has introduced the Contributory health scheme which has also brought about free health care service for children under the age of Five and pregnant women.

He added that “on health, Governor Akeredolu has surpassed Mimiko in achievements, just as the Akeredolu administration has recorded significant stride in education and people’s welfare.

